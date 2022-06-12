Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $60.80 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

