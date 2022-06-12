Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 77 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,995,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $381.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

