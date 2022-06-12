Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $532,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.