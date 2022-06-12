Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

