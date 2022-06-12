Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average of $389.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

