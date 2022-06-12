Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.60. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

