Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $167,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $146,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,719 shares of company stock worth $28,182,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

