Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $591,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

