Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

