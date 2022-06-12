Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases 245 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST opened at $293.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.18 and a 200-day moving average of $381.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

