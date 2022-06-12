BMO Capital Markets Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.45.

TSE:SU opened at C$52.78 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.4699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

