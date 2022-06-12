BMO Capital Markets Raises Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$3.25

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$2.66 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.14 million and a P/E ratio of -88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

