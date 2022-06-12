BMO Capital Markets Trims CAE (NYSE:CAE) Target Price to C$42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAE. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after buying an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 585,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

