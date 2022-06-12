BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 699.0% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 482,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,456. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 577.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 247,608 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

