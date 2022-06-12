BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after buying an additional 289,664 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $310.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.60. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.21.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

