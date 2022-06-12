BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in General Motors by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.