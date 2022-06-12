BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $372,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,081,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,928.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 621,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

