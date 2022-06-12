BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $451,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.