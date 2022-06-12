BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $201.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.72.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

