BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average of $284.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.