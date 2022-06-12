BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,659 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

SPG opened at $101.26 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

