BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,933 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,933 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

