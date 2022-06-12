Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 667,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

