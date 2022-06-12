Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Cut to $2,360.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,777.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,274.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.