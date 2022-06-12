Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 153,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,270. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $21,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

