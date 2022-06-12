Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 18.7% This Week

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $44,038.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00340407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00033321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00431163 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

