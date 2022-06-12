Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $541.27 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

