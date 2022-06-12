BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.29.

Get BT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.