Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in May

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Butler National stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Butler National has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

