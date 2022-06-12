BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Director Acquires $75,950.00 in Stock

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) Director Adam Rothstein purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BuzzFeed stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $14.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.