ByteNext Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. ByteNext has a market cap of $308,465.11 and $1,449.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.85 or 0.00355685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00453950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

