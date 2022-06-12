Callisto Network Hits Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $11,264.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.56 or 0.05394427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000350 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

