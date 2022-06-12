Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after acquiring an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $133.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.