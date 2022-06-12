Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Camping World to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Camping World alerts:

NYSE:CWH remained flat at $$26.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,927. Camping World has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 822.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.