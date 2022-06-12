Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CPRI stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capri by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

