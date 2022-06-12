Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.60

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.60 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 62.44 ($0.78). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 60.10 ($0.75), with a volume of 5,721,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. The company has a market capitalization of £205.76 million and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.96.

In related news, insider Kristian Lee sold 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £20,179.20 ($25,287.22). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 94,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £56,445.60 ($70,733.83).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

