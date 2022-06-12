CargoX Reaches Market Cap of $19.12 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, CargoX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $173,437.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001839 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

