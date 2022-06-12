Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.34 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

