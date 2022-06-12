Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.88. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,229.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,760,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,965,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.