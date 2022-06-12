Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.77.

NYSE CVNA opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.88. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,760,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,965,535. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 84.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Carvana by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,311,000 after acquiring an additional 207,017 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9,501.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 289,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carvana by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,756,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

