Casper (CSPR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $150.30 million and $5.21 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00338127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00034443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00438669 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,930,909,300 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,775,228 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

