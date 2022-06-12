Cassaday & Co Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,077,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after buying an additional 787,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

RWR stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.