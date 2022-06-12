Cassaday & Co Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.0% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after buying an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

