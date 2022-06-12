Cassaday & Co Inc. Takes $42.90 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 255,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,903,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cassaday & Co Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 168.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $162.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

