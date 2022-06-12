Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$37.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.24.

CVE opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.23 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The stock has a market cap of C$59.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.4000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at C$987,891.48. Insiders have sold a total of 513,247 shares of company stock worth $13,944,325 in the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

