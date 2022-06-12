Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 27th

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of CEN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 14,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 37,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $673,644.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,101,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,526.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 200,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,106.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.