Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.64

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.64 ($3.02) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.35). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.22), with a volume of 238,312 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £452.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 240.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

In related news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 16,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($50,209.12).

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.