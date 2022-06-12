Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Central Securities stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $45.14.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Central Securities (Get Rating)
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
