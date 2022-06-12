Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Central Securities stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Central Securities by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities (Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

