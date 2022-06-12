Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,635.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

