Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.01 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

